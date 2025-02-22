Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is currently ongoing and with every passing match, the race for the playoffs is getting intense. All the teams have played two out of their eight league stages matches already and some have played their third round matches too. The matches of the next round are being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. You can check Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz scorecard here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) are leading the points table with 4 points from three matches and a good net run rate. Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) are at the third place in net run rate even after winning two matches out of the three they have played. UP Warriorz on the other hand, are yet to register their first points even after two matches. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

Delhi Capitals Women are highly reliant on Meg Lanning to score runs for them at the top of the order. If Lanning scores runs from the top, the likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland get the freedom to play around her. The addition of Marizanne Kapp has helped DC-W to have some cushion towards the back end. They bat deep with the likes of Sarah Bryce, Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey coming in late in the lower middle order. DC-W's strength is their uninhibited intent and that can be fruitful in pushing UPW-W to the backfoot with them lacking confidence.

UP Warriorz on the other hand have not played according to expectations till now. Their bowling has been a lacking a seam bowling leader as both the senior bowlers Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma are spinners. Saima Thakor has taken up the responsibility but the combination is yet to click. In the middle order, Shweta Sehrawat has been batting out of position and the overseas batters like Tahlia McGrath, Garce Harris and Chinelle Henry has also failed to provide impact. They will need to step up with their game if they want to return to winning ways. One thing which will give Deepti confidence is the form of Kiran Navgire at the top. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

UP Warriorz Women Squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry(w), Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi.