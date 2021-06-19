Not just Virat Kohli, viewers were also left confused when on-field umpires opted for third umpire’s help despite no Decision Review System (DRS) from New Zealand. The incident took place during the 41st over when Trent Boult appealed for a caught behind against Kohli. As time ticked away, before New Zealand could take the review, on-field umpires sought third umpire’s help. By that time umpires were sure of an edge from Kohli’s bat and only wanted to check whether the wicketkeeper took a fair catch or not. As per the rules and playing conditions, umpires were well within their rights. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final 2021 Day 2 Live Updates.

It appears broadcaster made a mistake and missed out on televising the soft-signal from on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough, which was out. The TV replays confirmed there was no bat involved so the question of fair catch being taken was not considered. However, by that time many felt had umpires not sought third umpire’s help New Zealand would have lost a review. But again umpires went by the book and it was broadcasters gaffe that led to the confusion. Is IND vs NZ, ICC WTC 2021 Test Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

What was the on-field call? Didnt see the umpire make one. — Abhishree Jain (@AbhishreeJ) June 19, 2021

Oh cool, they didn't broadcast it(could have saved a lot of confusion if they had) — Abhishree Jain (@AbhishreeJ) June 19, 2021

Funny umpiring there with Virat. No decision given by the umpire and it automatically became a review. Tuning in to the Women’s test match for the time being , hoping for Harman and Punam to save the Test match. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, after day one of the WTC final between India and New Zealand was washed out, the Blackcaps won the toss on day two and opted to bowl. At tea, India were 120 for three with captain Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

