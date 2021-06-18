IND vs NZ WTC Live Streaming Online: Indian cricket team takes on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21 final. The one-off Test match begins on June 18 at at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, England. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ WTC final. Not all have access to Star Sports in India, so people are looking at other ways like how to watch the India vs NZ WTC Test match on DD Sports, how to watch DD Sports streaming online, and how to watch IND vs NZ on DD National. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out whether IND vs NZ WTC final can be viewed on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels or not! India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Match on TV and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

It surely is one of the biggest Test matches ever played. The India vs New Zealand ICC WTC final will attract eyeballs from across the globe. Both the teams finished on top of the ICC WTC points table and made it to the summit clash. Southampton weather can, however, play the spoilsport. You can find detailed Southampton weather report here. On the eve of the WTC final, India named their playing XI and decided go with three pacers- Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin made it to the playing XI as well.

Is IND vs NZ WTC Final Test Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

In the past State-owned Doordarshan has provided the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand will be available on DD as well. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only on DD FreeDish DTH (direct-to-home) and Doordarshan's DTT (digital terrestrial television). On other DTH’s only Star Sports will provide the live telecast. Southampton Weather Today, India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final: Rain Forecast & Weather Update, Hourly Rain Forecast for Day 1 of IND vs NZ Test at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

Is IND vs NZ WTC Final Test Live Streaming Online Available on DD Sports?

No, users looking to watch DD Sports online must remember that the live feed of IND vs NZ WTC final is only available for DD FreeDish and Doordarshan's DTT. So, for live streaming online of ICC WTC final fans will have to access Disney+ Hotstar mobile app or website.

Is IND vs NZ WTC Final Test Live Radio Commentary Available?

India vs New Zealand WTC final live radio commentary will be available on different platforms. DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio across the country. All India Radio cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. IND vs NZ WTC final 2021 radio cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters as well.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell.

