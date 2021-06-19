19 Jun, 15:17 (IST)

Good and watchful start this for India. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in for a challenge with overcast conditions against a strong New Zealand bowling attack. While Rohit is off the mark, Shubman is yet to find his first run.

19 Jun, 15:01 (IST)

 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

19 Jun, 15:00 (IST)

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

19 Jun, 14:55 (IST)

Meanwhile, the news from the center is that New Zealand has elected to bowl first. The team has chosen  four bowlers in their playing XI. 

It's day 2 of the match between India and New Zealand of the ICC WTC 2021 Final is all set to happen after no action on day 1 of the match. In this live blog, we shall bring you the live score updates and the scorecard of the match. Not a single ball was bowled at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Needless to say that the players and the fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Rain Gods to stay away and the match to happen soon.

However, commentator Dinesh Karthik has quite an interesting update for the fans and he took to social media to post the same. In the picture we see the sun shining brightly over the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The weather is likely to remain partly sunny for the first few hours at least and in the afternoon we might have a spell that could hamper the match for a while.

New Zealand's Tom Latham is already expecting the results to come on day 6 of the match i.e the reserve day. As one may recall, the ICC had kept a reserve day in case if the weather plays spoilsport. Meanwhile, New Zealand has won the toss and has opted to bowl. The team has included four pacers in their side.