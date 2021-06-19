It's day 2 of the match between India and New Zealand of the ICC WTC 2021 Final is all set to happen after no action on day 1 of the match. In this live blog, we shall bring you the live score updates and the scorecard of the match. Not a single ball was bowled at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Needless to say that the players and the fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Rain Gods to stay away and the match to happen soon. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 2 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Match on TV and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

However, commentator Dinesh Karthik has quite an interesting update for the fans and he took to social media to post the same. In the picture we see the sun shining brightly over the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The weather is likely to remain partly sunny for the first few hours at least and in the afternoon we might have a spell that could hamper the match for a while.

New Zealand's Tom Latham is already expecting the results to come on day 6 of the match i.e the reserve day. As one may recall, the ICC had kept a reserve day in case if the weather plays spoilsport. Meanwhile, New Zealand has won the toss and has opted to bowl. The team has included four pacers in their side.