Today, 18 March 2026, marks the eighth anniversary of one of the most celebrated finishes in T20 international cricket. In 2018, Dinesh Karthik secured the Nidahas Trophy for India by hitting a six off the final ball of the match against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Virat Kohli Arrives in Bengaluru For IPL 2026 As RCB Eye Title Defence (Watch Video).

The Match Situation

Chasing a target of 166, India appeared to be struggling as the required run rate climbed. When Karthik arrived at the crease, the team needed 34 runs from the final 12 deliveries. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter shifted the momentum immediately, scoring 22 runs off the 19th over bowled by Rubel Hossain.

The Dramatic Finish

The final over, bowled by Soumya Sarkar, saw the requirement come down to five runs off the last ball. Karthik struck a flat delivery over the extra-cover boundary for six, sealing a four-wicket victory. His unbeaten 29 came from just eight deliveries, featuring two boundaries and three sixes. 'I Want the Virat Kohli One!, Heartwarming Video of Little Boy Choosing RCB Jersey Over India Colours Wins Internet.

Nidahas Trophy 2018 Final Match Last Over

Career Legacy

While Karthik retired from all forms of professional cricket in 2024, the "Nidahas Trophy six" remains the defining moment of his international career. The victory is still frequently cited by analysts as a turning point for India’s T20 depth and a significant chapter in the intense cricket rivalry between India and Bangladesh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).