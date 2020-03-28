DJ Bravo Comes Out With Song on COVID-19: We Not Giving Up

Dwayne Bravo (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Dwayne Bravo)

New Delhi, March 28: At a time when the entire world is battling against the coronavirus outbreak, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has come out with a new song to boost the morale of the people.

In an Instagram post, Bravo has launched his new song on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 27,000 lives across the world.

"We Not Giving Up. On this outbreak due to pandemic, my heartful prayers to all of you out there! Let's fight together. A positive song during this outbreak," Bravo captioned the Instagram post with the video of his new three-minute 31-second long song.

We Not Giving Up:

In the song, the West Indies all-rounder appeals to people to fight against coronavirus by taking all necessary precautions like washing their hands regularly, staying at home and follow social distancing.

Earlier, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi also came out with an innovative way to tell people to isolate themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video that was tweeted by Sodhi's Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, Sodhi belted a few rap verses on the deadly pandemic, asking people to stay indoors.

"Coronavirus, please don't get me today. Coronavirus, I still got cricket to play. I know what COVID-19 is, I am sick of hearing your name on my TV screen," Sodhi's song goes.

India skipper Virat Kohli has also urged his countrymen to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli said: "Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days -- people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines -- it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels.

"I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also, we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus. Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country's well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!"

India has been in a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.