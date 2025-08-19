EDR vs PD Dream11 Prediction, 27th T20 DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders and Purani Dilli 6 are locking horns in the 27th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025. The EDR vs PD DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. The East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, August 19, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DPL 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors Eye Bowling Strategy Revamp in Delhi Premier League.

East Delhi Riders have been one of the top teams in the ongoing DPL 2025. The side has won five of the seven fixtures they were a part of, facing defeat in only one, while having one match end with no result. Purani Dilli 6, on the other hand, have lost three matches in a row, and are struggling at the seventh spot among eight teams. Purani Dilli 6 have just four points from six matches, compared to 11 points from seven games for East Delhi Riders ahead of the EDR vs PD DPL 2025 match. DPL 2025: Parthiv Patel Confident in Outer Delhi Warriors’ Comeback Potential Despite Narrow Loss to Central Delhi Kings.

EDR vs PD DPL 2025 27th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Anuj Rawat (EDR), Vansh Bedi (PD)

Batters: Samarth Seth (PD), Pranav Pant (PD), Sujal Singh (EDR)

All-Rounders: Mayank Rawat (EDR), Arpit Rana (EDR), Lalit Yadav (PD), Dev Lakra (PD)

Bowlers: Rounak Waghela (EDR), Rajneesh Dadar (PD)

EDR vs PD DPL 2025 27th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Arpit Rana (C), Lalit Yadav (VC)

EDR vs PD DPL 2025 27th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Anuj Rawat (EDR), Vansh Bedi (PD), Samarth Seth (PD), Pranav Pant (PD), Sujal Singh (EDR), Mayank Rawat (EDR), Arpit Rana (EDR), Lalit Yadav (PD), Dev Lakra (PD), Rounak Waghela (EDR), Rajneesh Dadar (PD)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match EDR vs PD DPL 2025?

East Delhi Riders have been in much better shape compared to Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing DPL 2025. Owing to a good form and the availability of star players like Arpit Rana and Anuj Rawat, East Delhi Riders are expected to win the EDR vs PD DPL 2025 match.

