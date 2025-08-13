New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Outer Delhi Warriors franchise team mentor Parthiv Patel, the celebrated Indian cricket icon and former wicket-keeper batsman, has urged the team to keep faith in their abilities and remain optimistic after a narrow 12-run defeat to Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League 2025, according to a release from Outer Delhi Warriors.

Chasing a modest target of 162 runs, Outer Delhi Warriors suffered early setbacks, losing four wickets in the powerplay. Despite a resilient knock from middle-order batter Keshav Dabas, who scored a fighting 64 off 45 balls, the team fell just short, ending their innings 12 runs shy of the target.

Reflecting on the match, Team mentor Parthiv Patel shared his belief in the side's capacity to bounce back, "We haven't got the results we were expecting, but the good thing is we're fighting in every game. These close matches show that we are competitive, and I believe we're not far from turning things around," as quoted from a release by Outer Delhi Warriors.

Patel also highlighted the need for collective responsibility and consistency from all players, "It's not just about the younger players -- our senior players also have to step up. If everyone contributes, results will start going our way," he added.

Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting and COO of Outer Delhi Warriors' inaugural campaign, echoed the sentiment, "We are proud of the spirit our team has shown. Keshav's innings was a great example of fighting until the very end. While we have fallen short in some close games, the grit and determination of the squad, combined with Parthiv's guidance, give us confidence that we can make a strong push in the remainder of the season."

With the Delhi Premier League 2025 still in its early stages, Outer Delhi Warriors will look to regroup and channel the positives from their close contests as they aim to get back to winning ways in the upcoming fixtures. (ANI)

