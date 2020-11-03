Arguably the greatest woman cricketer ever, Ellyse Perry turns 30 on Tuesday (November 3) and birthday greetings are pouring in for him from all around the world. Born in Sydney, the talismanic Australian all-rounder boasts off an incredible record in international cricket which is set to enhance even further. The right-handed batswoman can play anywhere in the middle-order, and her knack of staying at the crease for long makes her even more significant asset. Alongside her batting prowess, Perry is also a lethal pacer who has dismantled many potent batting line-ups in her illustrious career. She also played a vital role in guiding to five Women's T20 World Cup and a 50-over World Cup. Lesser Known Things to Know About Ellyse Perry.

Making her debut at the age of 16 in 2007, Perry became Australia's youngest debutant ever. She burst onto the scenes with her three-dimensional skills and never looked back after that. Be it any format or situation, Perry rose to every challenge which came her way and guided Australia to numerous triumphs. Coming to her staggering numbers, Perry has 624, 3022 and 1218 runs to go with 31, 152 and 114 wickets in 8 Tests, 112 ODIs and 120 T20Is respectively. As the legendary cricketer turns a year older, let's revisit some of her best performances. Ellyse Perry of Australia Becomes the First Player to Reach 1000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets in T20Is.

7/22 vs England Women in 2019

Chasing 270 in the 3rd ODI of Australia Women's 2019 tour of England, the Three Lions looked entirely clueless against Perry's fiery deliveries. The right-arm pacer brilliantly exploited the swing-friendly Canterbury track and claimed her best figures in WODI cricket. As a result, the home side got bundled out for just 75, and Australia eventually won the encounter by 194 runs.

112 vs West Indies Women in 2019

Australia lost opener Rachael Haynes cheaply after electing to bat first against West Indies in North Sound. However, Perry came into bat at number three and since then, it was one-way traffic. After settling her feet earlier in the innings, the dasher opened up her arms and smashed the Caribbean bowlers all over the park. She went onto score a sensational hundred as Australia registered a 151-run triumph.

3/59 & 213 vs England Women in 2017

Perry was at her all-round best when Australia met England in their only Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. She scalped three crucial wickets in the first innings and England could only post 280. Perry further dented the Three Lions by putting up a batting exhibition, scoring a sensational double-ton. The match, however, resulted in a draw.

29* & 4/20 vs England Women in Melbourne

Batting first in the only T20I of England Women's 2007-08 tour of Australia, the Aussies faced a top-order collapse and were on the back foot. However, Perry played a handy cameo in the death overs and helped Australia post 127 runs in the first innings. After delivering with the bat, the all-rounder came good with the ball too and dismissed four English batswomen. As a result, the visitors were restricted to mere 106 runs and lost the match by 21 runs.

As of now, Perry is leading Sydney Sixers Women in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2020. The Sixers have won two of their first four matches and are sitting at the second place in the points table.

