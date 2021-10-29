England and Australia have been perfect at the start of the T20 World Cup 2021 and will put their unbeaten run on the line when they face off against each other in the Group 1 clash of the Super 12 stage in Dubai. The clash will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). So ahead of the SA vs SL, T20 World Cup clash, we take a look at head-to-head, key battles and other things to know. David Warner Confirms He Would Enter IPL 2022 Mega Auctions As He Seeks ‘Fresh Start’.

England have been dominant in both their opening games so far as they have registered commanding wins over West Indies and Bangladesh, with the bowlers playing a crucial role. Meanwhile, Australia grinded out a win against South Africa and followed it with a demolition job of Sri Lanka and will be high on confidence especially following David Warner’s return to form

ENG vs AUS, T20 He@ad-to-Head

England and Australia have met each other 19 times in T20I and it is Australia with the better head-to-head record, winning 10 while England have just recorded eight victories. One game has ended in a tie. Meanwhile, both teams have won a game each at World T20s.

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26, Key Players

Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler will play an important role for England in the game while David Warner and Adam Zampawill have huge responsibilities in the Australia camp.

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26, Mini-Battles

Jos Buttler vs Micthell Starc will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Glenn Maxwell vs Moeen Ali will also be an important clash.

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). The ENG vs AUS encounter has a start time of 073:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the England vs Australia match live on Star Sports channels. The ENG vs AUS match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

