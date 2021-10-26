A highly confident England team would lock horns with Bangladesh in their second game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. England were absolutely clinical against West Indies and certainly gained some revenge for their loss to them in the 2016 T20 World Cup final. And they did so in emphatic fashion. Eoin Morgan would once rely on his bowling attack to deliver and Bangladesh would have to do well to have a shot at defeating the former champions. A lot would depend on the performance of Shakib Al Hasan, who manages to contribute in every match he has played for the national side and he would have the onus to make a difference once again as this match is a must-win for Bangladesh.ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Fans, who use Dream11 for making fantasy teams would know the captain wins double points while the vice-captain multiplies the points x1.5 times. Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the recommended options for the captain and vice-captain's slots for this match.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Shakib Al Hasan

Needless to say but Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the very big reasons that Bangladesh have been able to reach the Super 12 stage and also put up a fight against Sri Lanka in their last match. The premier all-rounder is in very good form and despite having an ordinary outing with the willow in Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka, he is expected to rise up and perform once again on the big stage. His bowling has been top class and he can pose more than a threat to the English side on a spin-friendly track in Abu Dhabi and it would be a good choice to choose him as skipper for your fantasy teams for this match.ENG vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Moeen Ali

The England all-rounder has taken his game to a whole new level and carried on with the form he had in the second leg of IPL 2021. Moeen Ali was also destructive with the ball in hand and played a crucial role (2/17) in demolishing the West Indies in their last match. His performance would once be key for England as they get closer to ensuring their qualification for the semifinals of this T20 World Cup.

ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).