England would be facing Bangladesh in what would be both teams' second match at the T20 World Cup 2021, on Wednesday, October 27. England have shown why they are considered to be title favourites as they absolutely demolished defending champions West Indies in their first match. They were dominant in all aspects of the game and other than some wobbly batting in the middle-order, Eoin Morgan's men were fairly clinical and that is why they would head into this contest with truckloads of confidence and belief of pulling off a second successive victory, which would make it easier for them for enter the semifinals. Bangladesh on the other hand, would only have themselves to blame after losing the match against Sri Lanka. Having batted first on what was supposed to be a difficult track in Sharjah, they posted a decent total but could not defend it mostly due to dropped catches and some ordinary bowling at the end. David Warner Receives Backing From Brett Lee, Says Dropped Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Was Not Even Allowed To Go the Stadium During IPL 2021

They would need to win this contest to stay alive in this 'Group of Death' and a loss can mean that they are virtually out of contention for a spot in the semifinals. Let us take a look at the ENG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Tips:

ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be picked as the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 ENG vs BAN Fantasy Team.

ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Jason Roy (ENG), Mahmudullah (ENG), Dawid Malan (BAN) and Liton Das (BAN) can be chosen as the batsmen.

ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) and Moeen Ali (ENG) can be picked as the all-rounders in this side.

ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mustafizur Rahman (ENG) and Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN) can be named as the bowlers of the side.

ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Mahmudullah (ENG), Dawid Malan (BAN), Liton Das (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Moeen Ali (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mustafizur Rahman (ENG) and Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) can be picked as captain of your ENG vs BAN Dream11 team while Moeen Ali (ENG) can be named as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).