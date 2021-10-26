England takes on Bangladesh in the match number 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While England come into the match with a victory on their back, Bangladesh faced defeat in their last fixture. England registered a thumping win over defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh, on the other hand, were outplayed by Sri Lanka. England, one of the favourites to win the tournament, for sure will be looking to keep their wining momentum going. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online.

ENG vs BAN T20 Head-to-Head

Interestingly, England and Bangladesh have never met each other in T20Is. So, this will be their first head-to-head in the shorter format of the game.

ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will be the key players to watch out for in England vs Bangladesh. In England ranks, Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler will be key to success. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, Mini-Battles

In this match, the clash between Tymal Mills and Shakib Al Hasan would be an interesting one to watch along with the duel between Mustafizur Rahman vs Jason Roy.

ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, Venue and Timing

The ENG vs BAN clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday). The ENG vs BAN encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the England vs Bangladesh match live on Star Sports channels. The ENG vs BAN match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the ENG vs BAN live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh Likely Playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman.

