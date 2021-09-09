England suffered a humiliating 157-run loss to India in the fourth Test and would be aiming to level the series when they meet their opponents in the fifth game, to be played in Old Trafford on Friday. Chasing a target of 368 to win, the England batting order collapsed like a pack of cards as they were eventually restricted to just 210 runs. India continued attacking the batsman and their clever use of tactics made things extremely difficult for Joe Root and co at the Oval and with the massive win, Virat Kohli's side has now taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. While they would be hoping to win another to bag their first series triumph in England in many years, the hosts would be focused on ensuring that they don't lose or even draw the game as well. The England bowlers, who have been pretty decent so far in the series, were made to toil hard for wickets by India's batsmen as they posted a massive 466 after being bowled out for just 191 in the first innings. Root would expect Anderson to lead the bowling attack from the front and pull off a performance similar to what they did in their innings win at Leeds. India vs England 5th Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match at The Old Trafford in Manchester

Spinner Jack Leach's inclusion in the team could mean that Root is looking at two spin bowling options to counter India's batting. A win is a must and he along with the team management would possibly do everything to ensure that the series ends 2-2 apiece. Take a look at England's likely playing XI for the fifth Test match:

Openers: Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are expected to retain their spots as openers in the playing XI. The duo stitched a 100-run partnership and also made fifties in the fourth Test defeat against India.

Middle Order: The England middle-order is likely to see a shuffle with Jos Buttler returning to the team. Joe Root once again is expected to bat at number four and anchor the innings following Dawid Malan at three, who has been in good touch. Jonny Bairstow, who would be in the team as a pure batsman, is expected to bat ahead of Buttler.

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali once again is very likely to retain his spot in the team, despite some below-average performances with the bat. His spin bowling qualities makes him an asset to the side and much like India, Joe Root can utilise the rough on the pitch as the match progresses to extract spin and possibly trouble the opposition batsmen. Chris Woakes also is expected to play as an all-rounder for this match, given the fact that he contributed with both bat and ball at the Oval.

Bowlers: England would once again look at James Anderson to lead the bowling attack, which can see a few changes. Spinner Jack Leach, who was named in the squad is likely to play ahead of Craig Overton, who suffered a nasty blow to his bowling arm while being dismissed by Umesh Yadav on the final day of the fourth Test match. Ollie Robinson is expected to retain his place in the team as well.

England Likely Playing XI For 5th Test Against India: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (C), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).