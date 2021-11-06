The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is all set to welcome the 39th tie between upbeat England and South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021. The contest will be quite an interesting one as this will be quite a must-win toe for the team if they wish to qualify for the semi-finals. Not only that but the team will also have to win with a huge margin to qualify for the knockouts. In this article, we shall be talking about the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. ENG vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39.

This will help you draft your playing XI. But before that, let’s have a look at how the two teams performed in the recent past. So England has been unbeaten so far in the Group 1 stage of the match. Since they have registered comprehensive wins, the Three Lions are topping the points table. On the other hand, South Africa has lost one game is almost running neck-to-neck with Australia and will face stiff competition from the team. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 team for the game.

ENG vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (ENG), Quinton de Kock (SA) can be named as the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 WI vs BAN Fantasy Team.

ENG vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Aiden Markram (SA), Jason Roy (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA) can be picked as the batsmen.

ENG vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius (SA) can be picked as the all-rounders on this side.

ENG vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Anrich Nortje (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA) can be named as the bowlers of the side.

ENG vs SA Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Quinton de Kock (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Jason Roy (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA), Moeen Ali (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Temba Bavuma (SA) can be picked as captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 team while Jason Roy (ENG) can be named as the vice-captain.

