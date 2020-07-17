ENG vs WI Live Score Updates, Day Two: The action continues in the second Test between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. England will resume on day two on an overnight score of 207 for three with Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes batting on 86 and 59 respectively. The duo have thus far shared 126-run stand for the fourth wicket and will look to stretch it on day two. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to separate the two as soon as possible. Stay tuned for live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

West Indies began on a positive note after one hour of the opening session was washed-out due to rain. Roston Chase picked one wicket each before and after the lunch break and then Alzarri Jospeh removed captain Joe Root to put England in some trouble.

However, Sibley and Stokes joined forces and put up a century stand to frustrate the West Indies bowlers. It is going to be an interesting day of cricket as England look to build a huge first innings total. West Indies bowlers have their work cut out and they will be aiming to stop the hosts from scoring big. England vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2020, Day 1, Stat Highlights: Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes Help Hosts Recover, ENG 207/3 at Stumps.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.