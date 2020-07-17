Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs WI in India: Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes saved the day for England on the first day of the second Test. The duo stitched 126-run standoff 309 balls for the fourth wicket and are not done yet. When Stokes joined Sibley, the score read 81 for three. At the close of play, Sibley was batting on 86 while Stokes on 59. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ENG vs WI free live streaming, then scroll down for all the information. Apart from live streaming online, you can check ENG vs WI live score updates along with match time as well.

Put to bat first, England got off to a poor start, losing three wickets under 100 runs. While Rory Burns fell on the last ball before lunch, Zak Crawley departed the first ball after the break. Spinner Roston Chase accounted for both the wickets. England then lost the third wicket in the shape of captain Joe Root who was caught at slip by Jason Holder off Alzarri Joseph. Sibley and Stokes then guided England to safety with a century-stand. And England at stumps on opening day were 207 for three.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The Second Test match between England and West Indies began on July 16, and it continues as day two takes place today, July 17. ENG vs WI 2nd Test match is being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester and second day's play is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 11 am (local time).

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs West Indies Test series 2020 in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the Day 2 of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs WI 2nd Test live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site. England will be looking to post a big total in their first innings and cease the momentum completely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).