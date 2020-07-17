England and West Indies are taking on each other at the Old Trafford cricket in Manchester in the second Test. After three quick wickets, Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley were the ones who stabilised the innings. Both brought in a half-century and gave an edge to the hosts. Dominic Sibley spent 218 minutes on the pitch to bring up that half-century. By the end of the say, the scoreboard read 207/3/ In this article, we shall bring you the stat highlights of the match, but before that let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. England vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2.

After winning the toss, the visiting side elected to bowl first. Roston Chase got quick wickets of Rory Burns and Zak Crawley. Burns got out on 15 whereas, Crawley made way to the pavilion on a duck. England captain Joe Root was the one who made way to the pavilion on 23 runs. The partnership between the two gave them a much-needed respite and put them back on the driver's seat. The two by the end of the day stitched 126-runs partnership and gave much-needed respite to the team.

# This was the first time in 20 matches at Old Trafford that the team winning the toss elected to field.

# Out of his last five outings, this was the fourth time that Joe Root was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

#Roston Chase gets his 63rd Test wicket.

# Dominic Sibley brought up his second Test fifty.

#Ben Stokes scored his 22nd Test fifty.

With this, the hosts are surely on the driver's seat. It would be interesting to watch how the bowlers react to the situation on day 2 of the match. Stay tuned to the page for live updates of the game for day 2.

