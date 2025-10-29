England Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 group stage matches have been concluded, and India, England, South Africa and the defending champions, Australia, have qualified for the semi-finals. The England women's national cricket team will take on the South Africa women's national cricket team in the first semi-final on October 29. England Women finished second with 11 points to their name in seven matches, whereas South Africa ended up in third with 10 points in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings. Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batters Standings With Highest Run Scorers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England are coming into this contest after securing a dominant eight-wicket win over the New Zealand women's national cricket team. South Africa, on the other hand, is arriving after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against the defending champions, Australia. Meanwhile, fans can find out the live streaming and telecast details about the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 first semi-final match between England and South Africa.

England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 29. The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match is set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the England Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. Most Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers With Highest Wicket-Takers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

