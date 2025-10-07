The England women's national cricket team registered a close four-wicket victory against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7. England Women batter Heather Knight was named Player of the Match for her fighting unbeaten fifty. Batting first, Bangladesh Women were bundled out for 178 in 49.4 overs after Sobhana Mostary scored 60 runs off 108 balls. With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone took a three-wicket haul. In response, England Women were in a spot of bother when they were at 103-6 at one stage. However, Heather Knight showed her calmness and made 79* off 111 deliveries to guide her side to a thrilling win. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes Third-Highest Run Scorer for England in WODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Heather Knight Guides England Women to Close Win

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)