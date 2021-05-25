ICC’s (International Cricket Council) social media team is making sure to keep fans entertained at a time when there is not much international cricket happening. ICC recently posted a video on Twitter which was a compilation of googlies bowled by spinners. The video featured footage from various ICC events. However, Pakistan fans were left irked as the video featured none of bowler from their men’s team. The only Pakistan bowler to feature in the video was women’s cricketer Marina Iqbal. ICC Celebrates Achievements Of Hall Of Fame Inductee Kapil Dev.

ICC featured Marina’s googly to Elyse Villani during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017. But Pakistan fans weren’t satisfied and complained why no prominent bowler from men’s team found a place in the video.

ICC had captioned the video as “What happens when batters don't pick the googly? Absolute mayhem” and it showcases googlies bowled by leg-break bowlers. Some of the fans were quick to put forth their grievances. Upcoming Cricket Matches in June 2021.

Here’s ICC’s Video

What happens when batters don't pick the googly? 🤔 Absolute mayhem 🤭 pic.twitter.com/QNkVawvcgD — ICC (@ICC) May 25, 2021

Fans React

Anil Kumble. The best. Forever. Missing Pakistan's Mushtaq Ahmed in this too. One of most lethal googlys in game. — Kapil Gulechha (@kgulechha) May 25, 2021

Deep Pockets!

Abdul Qadir, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir all brilliant fast bowlers. #DeepPockets — Waqar Asif (@waqarasif1986) May 25, 2021

Afridi Fan Reacts

Afridi was great Leg Spinner. I am shocked that @ICC haven't included his great googly. — Muhammad Hasnain Ashfaq (@HaniSidHasi4444) May 25, 2021

No Pakistani Bowler?

It looks prejudice collection without Pakistani bowlers..... — Shahbaz ul Haque (@shahbaz_inam) May 25, 2021

The video compilations features some of the prominent names like Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi, West Indies’ Samuel Badree, India’s Amit Mishra, Anil Kumble and Piyush Chawla and South Africa’s Imran Tahir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).