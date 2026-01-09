Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka and Pakistan return to the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on 9 January 2026, for the SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 of their three-game T20I series. Following a six-wicket victory in the opener, Pakistan leads the series 1-0 and have the opportunity to secure a series win tonight. For the hosts, led by Dasun Shanaka, the fixture is a must-win to keep the series alive ahead of the final showdown on Sunday. Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in 1st T20I 2026; Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, and Salman Mirza Shine As Visitors Go 1–0 Up.

All three matches of this compact series are being hosted at a single venue: the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. This scheduling allows both squads to acclimatise to the conditions that many expect to be similar during the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup

SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 Match Details

Match SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 Date January 9, 2026 Venue Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Live Streaming SONYLiv, FanCode Telecast Sony Sports Network

SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Sony LIV will provide live streaming of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team three-match T20I series 2026. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 live streaming online on the SonyLiv app and website. FanCode will also provide online live streaming options for SL vs PAK 2026 on its app and website.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs PAK 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs PAK 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. . Pakistan entered this series with a revamped squad under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha. Despite missing key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi—who are currently fulfilling commitments in the Big Bash League—the visitors showed clinical form in the first match. Shadab Khan, named Player of the Match in the opener, remains the focal point of Pakistan's middle-order balance. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are looking for more consistency from their top order. While the middle-order duo of Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis showed flashes of brilliance, the team will need a more substantial total if they are to level the series against a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack.

