In the first session of day three’s play India were restricted to their lowest Test total. Indian cricket team managed only 36 runs with no batsman scoring in double digits. 36 is now India’s lowest Test total ever, previously it was 42 against England at Lord’s. Disappointed fans stormed on Twitter as they reacted to India’s humiliating batting collapse. Some of the fans even wanted Rohit Sharma back in the team. Rohit recently landed in Australia and is in quarantine for 14 days, which means he won’t be available for second Test which start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India’s Lowest Total in Test Cricket: Virat Kohli and Co. Break Infamous 46-Year Old Record After Being Restricted to 36.

Fans also wanted KL Rahul in the playing XI given the form he has been in. What’s interesting is that Rohit has not that great overseas record in Tests. But despite that fans want the opener back in the playing XI. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter: Rohit Sharma Shares Selfie From ‘Day One’ of Quarantine in Australia.

We need👉🏼 Rohith Sharma Shikar Dhawan KL Rahul Rishab Panth Into our Indian Batting Lineup. C.Pujara, V.Kohli, A.Rahane being the only batsmen retained frm ths Horror show @ the Adelaide@ImRo45 @SDhawan25 @RishabhPant17 @klrahul11 @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/A1cNV60gfE — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 19, 2020

India resumed the third day’s play on 9/1 and had a lead of 53 runs in their kitty. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood combined and dismantled the Indian batting line-up. While Cummins picked three wickets, Hazlewood scalped a five-wicket haul.

