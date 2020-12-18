After a lot of drama and controversies, dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma has finally arrived in Australia. While India and Aussies are battling it out in the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, the Hitman – who’ll be available for the third and fourth Test is serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Taking to his Instagram story, the Mumbai Indians captain recently shared a selfie from the ‘Day 1’ of isolation and fans can’t keep calm. As Rohit’s participation in the Test series was under dark clouds, Hitman fans took a sigh of relief after the star opener down under. Rohit Sharma Reaches Australia for 2020–21 Test Series After Clearing Late Fitness Test.

For the uninitiated, Rohit – who sustained a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 – was ruled out of the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series against the Aussies. Although he was picked in the Test team, the opener surprisingly went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru instead of travelling with the Indian troop down under. Nevertheless, he passed the fitness test on December 11 and will be eligible to join the national team after serving isolation. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rohit’s picture from the first day of quarantine in Australia. Rohit Sharma Says ‘More to Come’ as Indian Cricket Team Opener’s Third ODI Double Century Completes Three Years.

Here's The Picture!!

Speaking of the opening Test match between India and Australia, the visitors had to tackle the Pink cherry in Day 1 in Adelaide. While openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw couldn’t leave much impact, veteran trio Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stabilized the innings with their gritty knocks. At stumps on the first day, India’s scorecard read 233/6 with Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin being the two batsmen out in the middle. India will at least want to cross the 300-run mark while Mitchell Starc and Co would like to wrap up the innings as soon as possible.

