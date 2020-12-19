Indian cricket team slumped to their lowest Test total ever after being restricted to 36 for nine by Australia in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. India were forced to declare their innings after Mohammed Shami was retired out, but before that the visitors suffered a humiliating batting collapse. The Virat Kohli-led side now hold the infamous record of India’s lowest Test total. 42 was India’s previous lowest Test total which came in 1974 against England at Lord’s. India Suffer Massive Batting Collapse in Second Innings Against Australia; Twitterati React With Sad and Funny Memes and GIFs (See Reactions).

India resumed the third day’s play on 9 for one. Pat Cummins dismissed nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession to open the gates for Australia. Josh Hazlewood then struck in his first over to remove Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane and leave India tottering at 15/5.

Things became worse for India after Pat Cummins had Kohli caught. Hazlewood then cleaned up India by taking three ore wickets to make it a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, check out India’s lowest Test totals. Virat Kohli Ends Year 2020 With No Century Across Formats in International Cricket.

India’s Lowest Test Totals

Total Overs Inns Opposition Ground Match Date 36 21.2 3 v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020 42 17.0 3 v England Lord's 20 Jun 1974 58 21.3 2 v Australia Brisbane 28 Nov 1947 58 21.4 2 v England Manchester 17 Jul 1952 66 34.1 4 v South Africa Durban 26 Dec 1996 67 24.2 3 v Australia Melbourne 6 Feb 1948 75 30.5 1 v West Indies Delhi 25 Nov 1987 76 20.0 1 v South Africa Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 81 35.5 4 v West Indies Bridgetown 27 Mar 1997 81 26.3 3 v New Zealand Wellington 13 Feb 1976

All India could manage on day three was 27 runs for the loss on eight wickets. None of the Indian batsmen managed to score in double digits with Agarwal (9) being the top scorer.

