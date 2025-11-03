Mumbai, November 3: India batter Shafali Verma reflected on her dramatic return to the national set-up and playing a key role in the side winning 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, saying that the last-minute chance to play in the mega event was all a part of God’s plan for her. At the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, Shafali finished as India's highest scorer in the final by making 87 and also picked up two wickets to pick Player of the Match award in India’s epochal 52-run win over South Africa. It completed a stunning turnaround for Shafali, who was drafted in the squad only last week as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal. Amanjot Kaur's Family Celebrates as Team India Clinch Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title Against South Africa in Final (Watch Video).

"When I got the call before the semi-final, I was honestly just shocked and super happy. Getting a last-minute chance like that doesn’t happen often. I told myself to keep things simple and enjoy the moment. Scoring runs and taking wickets in the final felt like a dream come true. I really believe this was all God’s plan," said Shafali on JioStar.

She credited the team’s inclusive environment and leadership for helping her settle in quickly. "From the day I rejoined the squad, everyone made me feel like I belonged here. Head Coach Amol Muzumdar and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur told me to play fearlessly, stick to my natural game, and not worry about mistakes.

“That freedom gave me a lot of confidence. The girls supported each other through everything. If someone is down, others would cheer them up. That’s what made this team so special." Jhulan Goswami Hails India’s Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph Over South Africa in Final, Says ‘Any Praise Feels Insufficient for This Monumental Achievement’.

Shafali also spoke candidly about the disappointment of missing initial selection and the motivation it sparked in her to get even better. "When I wasn’t picked initially, it did hurt. But I decided to work harder on my fitness and focus on what I could control. My teammates kept telling me, ‘You’ll be back, just stay ready.’ That belief from them and my family kept me going. To now be standing here as a World Cup winner… it feels unreal."

She went on to praise the squad’s culture of openness and mutual respect. "I always believed I would eventually join this squad. Our team had a perfect mix of youth and experience, and the seniors always make sure everyone feels heard. In team meetings, everyone’s opinion matters, no one feels left out or lesser. That kind of environment really gives you confidence to play freely."

On the team’s approach to the final, Verma said the players focused on staying grounded in the high-stakes clash. "Before the final, our plan was simple: don’t overthink it. Play to our strengths and treat it like any other game.

“Harman di (Harmanpreet Kaur), Smriti di (Smriti Mandhana), and the seniors really kept things calm in the dressing room. Everyone backed each other, whether it was Richa Ghosh and me cheering from the boundary or motivating the bowlers in tough moments. That belief helped us lift the trophy."

She identified the epic semifinal win over Australia as the turning point in India’s campaign. "Beating Australia in the semi-final gave us a huge boost. We’ve lost to them many times before, so that win changed everything. It made us believe that we could go all the way. Every player gave it their all in the final, especially in the field. We wanted to leave everything out there. That’s what made this win so emotional and so special for all of us." Cricket Is Everyone’s Game: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Sends Strong Message After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title Win (See Post).

Jemimah Rodrigues also spoke glowingly about Shafali's impact on India winning the final. "Some moments just feel meant to be, and Shafali’s last-minute inclusion before the semi-final was one of them. We honestly couldn’t have pulled this off without her.

“Beyond the performances, this team’s togetherness stood out. Everyone had each other’s back, whether it was a tough day or a big win; the support never stopped. Winning the World Cup is huge, but the bond we’ve built means even more."

