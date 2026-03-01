South Africa Women National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming: South Africa Women will look to complete a comprehensive 3-0 series whitewash when they face Pakistan Women in the third and final One Day International (ODI) today at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. With the hosts having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, the visitors will be fighting to end their tour on a high note and take home a consolation victory. Pakistan Out of Semi-Final Race, New Zealand Qualify for Last Four of T20 World Cup 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Telecast

Cricket boards and regional broadcasters have ensured widespread coverage for the series, with both premium and free streaming options available depending on the viewer's location.

United Kingdom (Free Stream): Fans in the UK can stream the match live and for free via the official Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

South Africa: The home crowd can watch the match live on SuperSport, with additional free-to-air television coverage provided on SABC 3.

Pakistan: Viewers can catch the live telecast on A Sports HD, while digital streaming is available on the Ary Plus platform.

India: Indian fans can stream the match live on the JioStar platform.

United States: Live broadcast coverage is available on Willow TV and the accompanying Willow TV app.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Team News

The Proteas have dominated the series so far, capitalising on their home advantage. After a comfortable 37-run victory in the rain-affected first match, the second ODI in Centurion proved to be a historic, record-breaking contest.

South Africa posted a formidable 361 for 8, powered by a blistering 90 from Annerie Dercksen and a solid 77 from opener Tazmin Brits. In response, Pakistan put up a valiant fight, registering their highest-ever ODI total of 345 before falling just 16 runs short. Half-centuries from Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, and captain Fatima Sana kept the tourists in the hunt until the final over, showing that Pakistan has the batting firepower to challenge the hosts.

