Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) had a strong start in the 2025 edition. Four matches have been played till now and they have seen every kind of matches from high-scoring encounters to low-scoring thrillers and nail-biting clashes. In the last match of the first round of games, Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match scorecard here. GT are the winners of IPL 2025 and made the final in 2023. They had a rather poor 2024 after losing former captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians. After adding some reinforcements in the IPL 2025 mega auction, they will look to return to being the consistent side they were in the first two years. Highest Team Totals in IPL History: Here's A Look at the Top Scores in Indian Premier League.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

Punjab Kings, on the other hand have opted to make a new look side in the IPL 2025 mega auction. They broke their banks for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh and also added Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen up their ranks. They have new coach in Ricky Ponting and Iyer has been appointed the captain. With a new look side they expect different results having last made the playoffs back in 2014. Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh are important assets they retained ahead of the auction and the only obstacle they face infront of them is performing upto potential.

GT are a more settled side with their core intact in the form of captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan. They have added quality bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and the likes of Jos Buttler at the top. They have efficient assets in Glenn Phillips and Sherfane Rutherford as well. It is a really strong squad and unlike last time, Gill will want to consistent with what GT's successful formula has been. A steady process. Ricky Ponting Performs 'Puja' to Seek Blessings For Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2025 Season, Video Goes Viral.

Punjab Kings Squad: Josh Inglis(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.