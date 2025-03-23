Sunrisers Hyderabad started where they left off in the opening match of the IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals. A tremendous batting performance from the likes of Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen saw them score a mammoth 286/6 and register the second highest total in IPL history. For 11 years, RCB's 263 against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 stayed intact as the highest score but now it has been breached five teams and now out of the list of the top five highest scores in the history of Indian Premier League. Fans eager to know, the top five highest scores of IPL history will get the entire information here. Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Record During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Since the IPL 2024, the Indian Premier League has seen some huge scores across several venues. The start was made by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who created an ultra-aggressive batting lineup to target bigger scores on flatter pitches. They scored 277 first against Mumbai Indians and then topped it to score 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Others were not much behind including IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders who scored 272 against Delhi Capitals. Increasingly flat pitches, bats with more sweet spots and small boundaries helped the IPL teams to launch an assault on the bowlers and hence fans can enjoy a lot more boundaries and some really big scores in the IPL.

Team Score Opposition Venue Sunrisers Hyderabad 287/3 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad 286/6 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 277/3 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 272/7 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Sunrisers Hyderabad 266/7 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated the list with their aggressive style of play and power-packed batting. SRH can dominate bowling attacks on their day and with the conditions becoming batting friendly, they are likely to prevails. It will be matter to be seen if other teams in the IPL can breach their domination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).