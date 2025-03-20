Punjab Kings are set to commence their IPL 2025 journey with the clash against Gujarat Titans on March 25, Tuesday. PBKS has underwent a change in their leadership and coaching with Shreyas Iyer being appointed as their new captain and Ricky Ponting as their new coach. Ahead of the season, Ponting was spotted doing a Puja to seek blessings for the Punjab Kings team and for a change of fortune. Punjab Kings Begin Training Camp at Dharamsala Under Coach Ricky Ponting Ahead of IPL 2025.

Ricky Ponting Performs 'Puja' to Seek Blessings For Punjab Kings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)