The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be the 51st Indian Premier League 2025 match of the tournament and the 10th match for both concerned sides this season. This GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans vs Sunrisers IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on May 2, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ahead of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match, Gujarat Titans have twelve points from 9 games. They have mostly dominated the campaign so far except for one or two losses here and there. They are a much stronger side than the fumbling Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH, to their relief have won a match in their last encounter where they defeated Chennai Super Kings to break their losing streak. They have six points from 9 matches now.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans rely on their template to be successful and they will carry on that despite a failure in the last match. Shubman Gull, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler continue to be their run banks at the top. They lose minimum wickets in the powerplay and pace their innings beautifully exploding at the end. Once they set up the stage, the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia come in to provide them a strong finish. Rutherford missed the last match due to unknown circumstances and Karim Janat played in his place. Janat's performance was not upto the mark and GT will look to have someone like Anuj Rawat or Mahipal Lomror in the middle if Rutherford is unavailable. The bowling lineup, despite a failure in the last match, is settled with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. Ishant Sharma is likely to continue but Kulwant Khejroliya might make a comeback in this game.

GT Playing XI vs SRH

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (Wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad returned back to winning ways in their last match against Chennai Super Kings away from home. They will back their squad for a few more games because they have showed they can perform. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma is a settled opening pair which they will not want to break. Ishan Kishan has scored runs in the last match, finally breaking a chain of poor scores. Heinrich Klaasen have got runs in the Mumbai Indians match and Nitish Kumar Reddy also found some rhythm against CSK along with Kamindu Mendis. Aniket Reddy will hold on to spot as well. SRH have moved on from Eshan Malinga and opted to play two spinners in Kamindu and Zeeshan Ansari alongside captain Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami. Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Sara Tendulkar, Says ‘I’ve Been Single for Over Three Years’ (Watch Video).

SRH Playing XI vs GT

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar

