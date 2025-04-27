Shubman Gill's relationship status is something which has been the talking point among cricket fans for quite a while. The young right-handed batter has been linked with several personalities, with Sara Tendulkar being the one with whom there have been several rumours. The 25-year-old, however, has set the record straight. Shubman Gill was recently part of the India national cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and at the time of this story, he is captaining Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, where he has done a fabulous job, leading his team to six wins in eight matches. 'Heartbreaking' Shubman Gill Expresses His Grief on News of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Writes 'Violence Like This Has No Place In Our Country' (See Post).

"I mean, I've been single for over three years. There have been so many speculations and rumours, linking me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that, I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship," he added. Shubman Gill Shares Throwback Picture With Sister Shahneel Gill As Gujarat Titans Captain Revisits Adorable Memories Together On Beach.

Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Relationship Status

Shubman Gill attained one of the memorable achievements of his young career so far earlier this year when he pipped Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the top-ranked ODI batter as per ICC rankings. The right-hander made his international debut in 2019. Shubman Gill so far has played 32 Tests, 55 ODIs and 21 T20Is, scoring 1893, 2775 and 578 runs respectively.

