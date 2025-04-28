Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last match against Chennai Super Kings and have a five-day break ahead of their next match in the IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans. Ahead of that, they went to Maldives to enjoy a vacation and freshen their minds before coming back for one final push. SRH shared a post on social media where their players were spotted at Maldives receiving a grand welcome there. Fans were happy that the players could take some time off and re-energise themselves ahead of a the last few games. Kamindu Mendis Opens Up on His Superman-Esque Catch in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match, His Teammates Say 'Best of the Catch of the Season' (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketers Travel to Maldives For Vacation

A warm welcome for our Risers in Maldives for their team bonding retreat 🏖️🧡 pic.twitter.com/wirokoXuFb — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2025

