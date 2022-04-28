Rashid Khan turned out to be a nightmare for his former side as Gujarat Titans found a hero in him to down Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 27. Needing 22 off the last over, Khan emulated Rahul Tewatia's feat by hitting two consecutive sixes off the last two deliveries to help his side notch up their fourth consecutive victory and reclaim the top spot on the points table. All of this drama happened after Umran Malik literally ran through Gujarat's top and middle-order with his fiery pace and deadly yorkers, scalping a maiden five-wicket haul in the process. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

In a contest fitting for two of the best teams of the season, both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a spectacle at the Wankhede on Wednesday night. Chasing a steep 196 to win, Wriddhiman Saha came out all guns blazing, taking the attack to Sunrisers' much-famed pace attack to give his side a fantastic start. But the picture started changing when Umran Malik came into bowl. The Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation provided the first breakthrough when he got rid of Shubman Gill's off-stump and then bounced out skipper Hardik Pandya. Saha continued and did not depart before blazing his way to 68 off 38 balls with 11 fours and one six. Umran Malik Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul During GT vs SRH Clash, Registers Best Figures in the IPL 2022

Malik continued to trouble the Gujarat batters and brought in his own version of Dale Steyn's famous fist punching celebration. Out of his five wickets, four of them were with batters losing their stumps. Such was his dominance as he ended up conceding only 25 runs in his four overs on a night where his teammates were taken to the cleaners. Gujarat clawed their way back into the game after Malik was done with his spell (5/25, the best figures in this season so far) and Tewatia took the match by the scruff of the neck, scoring 40 off just 21 balls with four fours and two sixes. But Rashid Khan outdid him in the last over as he struck Marco Jansen for three sixes to win the game.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram scored well-composed fifties to help Sunrisers Hyderabad get to 195/6. It would not have been possible without the effort of Shashank Singh, who smoked three sixes and one four to end up with 25 runs off just six deliveries--a knock that gave his side a much-needed impetus.

Here are the stat highlights of this game:

#Umran Malik scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. It was also the first this season by any bowler.

#He currently has the best figures by a bowler this season (5/25).

#Wriddhiman Saha struck his ninth IPL fifty.

#He also completed 200 fours in the IPL.

#Abhishek Sharma scored his second IPL fifty.

#Aiden Markram hit his third IPL fifty.

With their five-match winning streak snapped, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now look up to preparing for their clash against Chennai Super Kings on May 1. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, would aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30.

