Pace sensation Umran Malik showcased his skills and grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2022 clash against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 27. The fiery right-arm pace bowler dismissed Shubman Gill (22), Wriddhiman Saha (68), Hardik Pandya (10), David Miller (17) and Abhinav Manohar (0). The distinct factor in his five-wicket haul was that four of them were clean bowled, where his pacy yorkers sent the oppositions' stumps for a cartwheel. Only Hardik Pandya's wicket came off a bouncer.

