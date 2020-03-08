Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur: Best Performances by Indian Women's T20I Captain

Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Indian Women’s Cricket Team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her 31st birthday today (Match 8, 2020). This will be special occasion for Kaur as she will become the first cricketer ever to captain a team in a World Cup Final on birthday. India have qualified for their maiden final in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup and Harmanpreet will play an important role of the Women in Blue are to make history at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Son on her birthday, we take a look at some of her finest performances. Harmanpreet Kaur All Set to Become First Cricketer to Captain a Team in World Cup Final on Birthday As India Qualifies for ICC T20 WC 2020 Grand Finale.

Born in Moga, Punjab, the Arjuna Award recipient started her cricketing journey form a very young age as her father himself was an aspiring cricketer during his time and coach Harmapreet in her early playing days. She made her ODI debut for the national side at the age of 20 against arch-rivals Pakistan during the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Known for her brilliant batting skills and for her ability if clearing the fence with ease, Kaur is also a handy spinner and has over 20 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is. Here are some of her best performances in all formats before she takes the field against Australia in the finals. Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Women's Team 'All The Luck' for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Also Congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

103 vs New Zealand

A milestone match for Harmapreet Kaur and Indian Cricket as she became the first women from the country to hit a century in the T20Is. This knock came against New Zealand in the T20 World cup opener in 2018. Kaur played a memorable inning which included 8 sixes and 7 fours as she reached the three-figure mark in 49 deliveries.

171* vs Australia

Kaur’s highest score in ODI got the entire country buzzing as legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sanjay Manjerekar were in awe of this performance. India’s total red 281/4 after with overs with 171 coming off Harmanpreet’s bat in juts 115 deliveries. This knock came in the semi-final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

5/44, 4/41 vs South Africa

Harmanpreet has a knack of making things look easy with the bat but this time she did it with the ball. Playing her second game in the longest format, Kaur rattled South Africa in the first innings and took five wickets as India bowled out the visitors for 234. Harmanpreet was once again the main protagonist in the second innings as she bagged four wickets and helped India to a 34-run win.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to etch her name in Indian cricketing history as she will look to become the first captain to lead India to World Cup glory in women’s cricket. The Women in Blue will face four-time champions Australia whom they defeated in the opening group game and will be full of confidence heading into this summit clash.