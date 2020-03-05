Harmanpreet Kaur All Set to Become First Cricketer to Captain a Team in World Cup Final on Birthday As India Qualifies for ICC T20 WC 2020 Grand Finale

Harmanpreet Kaur during ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India made it to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after their semi-final match against England was washed-out due to rain in Sydney. By virtue of toppling their group India women's team made it to the final. This will be the first final for India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and it will take place on Sunday, March 08 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Interestingly, Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur will be celebrating her 31st birthday on that day. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Harmanpreet was born on March 08 in 1989 in Moga, Punjab. As Harmanpreet will lead team India in the final, she will become the first captain to play a final of any ICC event (men's or women's) on birthday. Interestingly, International Women's Day 2020 will be celebrated on March 08 as well. Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Women's Team 'All The Luck' for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Also Congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India in the ICC Women's T20 CWC final on her 31st birthday. (March 8th) It will be the first-ever instance of a captain leading his/her team on birthday in any ICC World event final [ODI/T20I/U19 CWCs, Champions Trophy]. #ICCT20WorldCup — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2020

India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten in Group A. England had made it to the semis after finishing on the second spot in Group B. India will either face South Africa or Australia in the final of Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The two teams face-off in the second semis, which is being held at the SCG as well. In case of no result in the second semi-final, South Africa will go through to the final.