Happy Birthday Lokesh Rahul: Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya Join Cricket Fraternity in Wishing KL on His Special Day

Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya joined the sports fraternity in wishing KL Rahul a happy birthday

Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya joined the sports fraternity in wishing KL Rahul a happy birthday as the talented cricketer turned 28. Rahul, who was born on this day in 1992, was in great form before the coronavirus pandemic halted cricket and other sporting events and pushed everyone into the confines of their homes. Rahul, who holds the rare record of being the only cricketer to score a hundred in his maiden ODI and Test innings, had already established himself as the team’s wicket-keeper batsman in the T20I format displacing Rishabh Pant for the position while also making most of his opportunities to become Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in limited-overs cricket. Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul With A Cuddly Pic, Calls Him 'My Person' and It's All Things Warm!

“Happy birthday brotherman! Always got your back,” Pandya said in an Instagram post alongside a picture of him and Rahul chilling out. Raina shared a picture of him, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan relaxing perhaps beside the pool while also drinking coconut juice. “Happy birthday brother,” Raina said in his post along with emojis of birthday cake and wine bottle. KL Rahul Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Stylish Indian Batsman.

Hardik Pandya Wishes KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back ❣️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

Suresh Raina Wishes KL Rahul With Throwback Picture

BCCI Wishes KL Rahul!!

First Indian to Score Century on ODI Debut

👕 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is 🏏 4,706 international runs 🥇 First 🇮🇳 player to score a century on ODI debut 🥉 Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game Happy birthday, KL Rahul 🎂 pic.twitter.com/gcrbRFVtzH — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, fellow Indian teammates Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Dhawan also took to social media to wish the Kings XI Punjab captain on his special day. “A very Happy Quarantine Birthday son!! 😝 Have a good day and party indoors,” Ishant wrote on his Twitter page along with a picture of him, Hardik and Rahul partying with a couple of friends.

Ishant Sharma Wished KL Rahul Quarantine Birthday!!

A very Happy Quarantine Birthday son!! 😝 Have a good day and party indoors. 🎂 Wishing you all the happiness in the world! @klrahul11 #Quarantine #birthday pic.twitter.com/F5dcKPYnw8 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 18, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha Wishes KL Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan Remembers KL Rahul

Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Q5DzXO7Qs6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 18, 2020

Cheteshwar Pujara Hopes KL Rahul Has a Wonderful Year Ahead

Wish you a very happy birthday @klrahul11, have a wonderful year ahead bro 🤗 pic.twitter.com/anbAOGypW8 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 18, 2020

Irfan Pathan Points Out KL Rahul's Versatility

Can bat at any position.Can keep. Can lead the team as well. Can you help with #coronavaccine?;) Wish you a very happy birthday multi talented @klrahul11 #birthday — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul was set to captain KXIP in IPL 2020 this year with last season’s captain Ravichandran Ashwin joining Delhi Capitals. But the tournament has been suspended until further notice due to the rapid spread of the covid-19 pandemic as well as the extension of the nationwide lockdown. The tournament, originally scheduled to start on March 29, was initially postponed to April 14 but with the lockdown getting further extended, it has been suspended indefinitely.