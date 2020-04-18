Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul With A Cuddly Pic, Calls Him 'My Person' and It's All Things Warm!

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And here comes another story about Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul. Its been a few months now that the media has been reporting about the cricketer and the actress being in a steady relationship. Back in June 2019, a source told a portal that Athiya and Rahul had begun 'dating since a little before February 2019.' Also, back in November, Athiya and Rahul had made it to the news for the former's intimate wish to Athiya for her birthday. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Have Been Dating for a Few Months Now,’ Confirms a Close Friend of the Couple.

Soon after, when Athiya was questioned, she told Bollywoodlife, "I know it's your job as well to ask me such questions. I have always maintained that we give so much of ourselves daily and I feel this is something so personal and private – whether it's friendship, relationships or family. That is something I always want to protect. So, I am not gonna talk about it ever." ‘I Love Ahan’s Girlfriend and I Love Whom Athiya Is Seeing’, Says Suniel Shetty.

However, her recent wish for KL Rahul on his birthday today (April 18, 2020) saw Athiya refer to him as "my person 🤍", and we are suspicious already.

Check Out The Adorable Wish Below:

View this post on Instagram happy birthday, my person 🤍 @rahulkl A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

Back in January 2020, we all got the confirmation that we were looking for, that Athiya and Rahul had been dating. And a close friend of the pair had confirmed this relationship and told TOI, "They have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance. The two have been dating for a few months now. Given their schedules, they try to spend as much time with each other as possible." Well, now that the cat's out of the bag, when will Athiya and Rahul confirm their togetherness??