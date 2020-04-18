KL Rahul Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Stylish Indian Batsman

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of India’s most promising cricketers, KL Rahul celebrates his 28th birthday on April 18, 2020 (Saturday). Born on this day in 1992, Rahul has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the Indian limited-overs cricket team while he is also part of the Test squad on a frequent basis. Since making his international debut in 2014 in Australia, Rahul has been India’s record man and is renowned for breaking multiple records with almost every innings he plays. From becoming the only Indian cricketer to hit centuries in his Test and ODI debut as an opening batsman to becoming the fastest in international cricket to record hundreds in all three formats, KL Rahul has quite been an enigma in Indian cricket. KL Rahul Enjoys Time With His Pet Dog Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

The right-handed batsman has overseen a remarkable turn in his international cricket fortunes in the last couple of months after almost going towards an exile following a string of low scores during the tour to England and Australia. But the stylish, KL, has bounced back with consistent performances both in the domestic and international circuit. His wicket-keeping skills have also often come to Rahul’s aid and that added to his batting has seen Rahul replace the sensational Rishabh Pant as India’s first-choice wicket-keeper batsman in T20I cricket. On his birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about KL Rahul. Here’s How KL Rahul is Spending His Time at Home Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video).

KL Rahul was born as Kannur Lokesh Rahul to professors K. N. Lokesh and Rajeshwari on April 18, 1992, in Mangaluru

Rahul’s father wanted to name his son after Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s Son Rohan but mistook the name as ‘Rahul Gavaskar’

Interestingly, KL Rahul grew up idolising Indian great Rahul Dravid who too hails from Karnataka

KL Rahul’s debut Test match was co-incidentally Dhoni’s final Test appearance and it was Dhoni who handed Rahul his debut Test cap

Rahul is the only cricketer to smash hundreds in his maiden innings as an opening batsman in both Test ODI cricket

KL Rahul is only Indian cricketer to score a hundred on One-Day International Debut

He is the only third Indian cricketer to score a hundred in all three formats of international cricket

Rahul is also fastest (20) to record centuries in all three formats breaking Ahmed Shehzad’s record

KL Rahul holds the record of scoring fastest IPL 50 and reached it when he smashed a half-century off just 14 deliveries

Rahul was set to captain the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 before the tournament was suspended for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also expected to be part of the Indian squad for the 2020 T20I World Cup in Australia. Rahul is currently ranked second in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen and is one of the most sought T20I batsmen in world cricket.