Happy Birthday Mitchell Starc: A Look at Some Lesser-Known Facts About Australia’s Pace Spearhead

Happy Birthday Mitchell Starc (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc celebrates his 30th birthday on Thursday (January 30, 2020). Hailing from New South Wales, the left-arm speedster have emerged as one of the most fearsome fast bowlers to have graced the game and his international record speaks about the volumes of his ability. Be it troubling the batsman with a vicious bouncer or rattling his stumps with a toe-crushing yorker, Starc has all the attributes to torment the best of batsmen. Riding on Starc’s sensational display with the ball, Australia have won a lot of matches and the bowler is not finished yet. Below, we’ll look at some lesser-known facts about the speedster. Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc Involve in a Relay Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli During India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 (Watch Video).

Making his international debut in 2010, Starc has proved his mettle in all the formats of the game and his numbers are nothing but sensation. So far, the veteran has scalped 244, 175 and 39 wickets in 57 Tests, 88 ODIs and 28 T20Is respectively. Well, these records are certainly mind-boggling by any standards and could envy any pacer. Along with delivering thunderbolts with the ball, Starc is also a handy batsman lower down the order and has accumulated runs on many crucial occasions. So, as the Aussie pace sensation turns 30, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Idolosing Adam Gilchrist, Mitchell Starc began his career as a wicket-keeper batsman before switching to the bowling department.

Mitchell Starc is the first bowler to bowl with the pink ball in a day-night Test match in 2015.

In 2015, the pacer delivered a 160.4 kmph thunderbolt against New Zealand, the fastest delivery in Test cricket.

Known for his blitzes with the ball, Starc holds the record of scoring the third fastest Test fifty by an Aussie batsman.

In 2013, Starc became the first number-nine batsman to be dismissed for 99 in Test cricket.

In 2015, Starc tied knots with Australia women team’s wicket-keeper batsman Alyssa Healy who is currently the number-three ranked ODI and Test batswoman.

Alyssa Healy-Mitchell Starc is the only couple to be awarded ‘Player of the Tournament’ in World Cups. The former received the honour at Women's World T20 2018 while the pacer was the best player during 2015 World Cup.

Starc is the only bowler to become the leading wicket-taker in two consecutive 50-over World Cups (2015 and 2019).

As of now, Starc is enjoying his off-field time after Australia’s recent tour to India and will be next seen in action when Proteas will tour down under for three T20Is and as many ODI matches. Despite his brilliant numbers, Starc didn’t enjoy the best of outings during the three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue and will look to redeem himself by rattling Proteas batting line-up