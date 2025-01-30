The left-arm seamer has already won almost all the ICC trophies with the Australian cricket team. He has played 94 Tests, and picked up 376 wickets, and grabbed 244 wickets in 127 ODIs, and 79 wickets in 65 T20Is. On his 35th birthday, let's look at his achievements.

Mitchell Starc celebrates Australia's 2015 World Cup win with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (Photo credit: ICC)

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

He was the Player of the Tournament in 2015, as he ensured Australia won the World Cup, he scalped 22 wickets. In the 2023 World Cup, Starc grabbed 16 wickets and clinched his second 50 overs World Cup.

Mitchell Starc celebrates Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup win with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (Photo credit: ICC)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021, where Starc played a pivotal role, and grabbed 9 wickets in seven matches.

Mitchell Starc with Australian teammates as they celebrate the ICC WTC 2021-23 title (Photo credit: ICC)

World Test Championship (WTC) Final

Australia won their WTC Final in 2023, defeating India at The Oval. Starc picked up 4 wickets and scored a valuable 41 in the second innings.

Mitchell Starc in action for KKR in IPL (Photo credit: IPL)

Indian Premier League

Starc joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 and was bought for a whopping ₹24.75 crore. He picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches, he was the Man of the Match both in the Final and in the Qualifier 1 and helped KKR win their 3rd title after a gap of ten years.

Mitchell Starc in action for Australia in Test cricket (Photo credit: X @cricketcomau)

Accolades

He was part of the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2023 and part of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019. He was awarded the prestigious Allan Border Medal in 2022.

