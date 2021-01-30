Born on January 30, 1990, in New South Wales Mitchell Starc has been one of the most prolific bowlers of the generation. He is known for his accurate line and length which has bothered the best of batsmen around the world. His ability bat lower down the order makes him even more dangerous. The Australian pacer might have entered the 30s but has shown no sign of slowing down. Starc continues to be one of the vitals members for Australia in Test cricket. As the pacer turns a year older, we shall have a look at five quick facts about the Australian pacer. Mitchell Starc Gives Australia Injury Scare Ahead of the Final Day of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match in Brisbane.

Like many other budding cricketers, Starc also started pursuing his interests in cricket at quite a young age. When he was 19, Star was already representing Northern Districts and attended Homebush Boys High School, representing the school's first-grade cricket team.

Starc began his career as a wicket-keeper and then switched to bowling. Back then he idolised former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist.

In 2013, Starc became the first number-nine batsman to be dismissed for 99 in Test cricket.

In 2015, he amazed the world with his pace as he bowled the fastest delivery in Test cricket. He delivered a 160.04 kmph thunderbolt against New Zealand.

Starc got married to Australia women team’s wicket-keeper batsman Alyssa Healy.

