Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Unbeaten 109 vs KKR and Other Top Knocks by 'Hitman' in IPL As He Turns 33

File image of Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma turns 33 today. Born on April 30th 1987, the Hitman has given us enough moments to reminisce. He is the only cricketer in the history of cricket to score more than one ODI double-hundred, having scored three of them. In January 2020, Sharma was named as the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council. Sharma has been one of the most prolific batsmen of the recent times, we have lost the count of his best innings. Currently, the right-hander is also handling the reins on Mumbai Indians. As the cricketer turns 33, let’s have a look back at the best of his innings in the IPL so far. Rohit Sharma Video Calls Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Hitman Makes Sure That ‘Young Guns’ Are Staying Indoors (View Post).

MI VS RCB: 94 off 54 balls

Now, this was yet another interesting encounter when the Mumbai Indians hosted the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in IPL 2018. The Hitman hammered 94 runs from 54 balls and had brought up the first win for MI in the season. Needless to say that he walked away with the Man of the Match Award.

KKR vs MI 98*off 65 balls

This was in IPL 2015 when Rohit Sharma displayed his batting prowess with as he scored 98 runs from 65 balls. The Hitman played like a champion and remained not out on 98 with only a couple of runs short of a well-deserved century. However, his innings could not take his team to a win as the hosts walked away with a seven-wicket win.

KKR vs MI 109* off 60 balls

In IPL 2012 the Hitman scored his first century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. With 12 four and five sixes, Sharma made 182 runs on the board and the hosts fell 27 runs short of the total. Rohit bagged the Player of the Match award.

MI vs CSK 50* off 26 balls

Now, this was the epic finals between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings where the Mumbai Indians skipper remained not out scoring a half-century. The match was played during IPL 2015 where Sharma’s runs ushered the team to reach a total of 202 runs. He played a lion’s share of a role in Mumbai Indians walking away with the title.

Deccan Chargers vs KKR, 32 off 13 balls

This was during IPL 2009 when Rohit Sharma’s inning of 32 from 13 balls played a vital role in DC winning the game. The match was hosted at Johannesburg. If one may recall, the entire season of IPL 2009 was held in South Africa due to the election in India. DC won the title that season.

This brings us to the end of the list. If you recall any other by the Hitman in the IPL that stole your hearts, feel free to contribute in the comments section. Coming back to Rohit Sharma’s birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com wishes the Hitman a very Happy Birthday.