Rohit Sharma Video Calls Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Hitman Makes Sure That ‘Young Guns’ Are Staying Indoors (View Post)

Rohit Sharma Video Calls His Teammates (Picture Credit: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause several cricket tournaments around the world, many prominent athletes got a breather from their busy schedule. In the meantime, many sporting icons have become more active on social media than usual and are constantly sharing their daily-life activities with fans. Recently, India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram account shared a screenshot of video call he did with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant. Amid the global health scare, Hitman certainly can't meet his teammates. However, he is making sure that these ‘young guns’ are strictly following the lockdown. Suresh Raina Backs Rishabh Pant’s Quality, Says He Is As Dominant As Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag.

“Making sure the young guns are staying indoors can you guess who is loving or hating the lockdown most,” wrote the talismanic batsman while sharing the screenshot on the picture-sharing website. Previously, Rohit also went live on Instagram alongside the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen and Jasprit Bumrah. Well, the cricket activities in India might have come to a standstill. However, the limited-overs vice-captain certainly wants to make sure that his players are fit and fine. Meanwhile, have a look at his post.

View Post:

All the stars mentioned above were set to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like other tournaments, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed amid the coronavirus crisis. In fact, dark clouds are even looming over the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and it will be interesting to see when the fans will be able to witness the action in the gentleman’s game.