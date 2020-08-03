Suresh Raina’s children Gracia and Rio celebrated their first Raksha Bandhan on Monday. The country celebrated the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020 on August 03 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Raina, who celebrates Rakhi with his dear sister Renu, joined the celebration and renewed the special bond with his sister as per tradition. This year’s Raksha Bandhan was, however, extra special for the Raina family. Suresh and Priyanka Chaudhary’s daughter Gracia tied her first rakhi to brother Rio extending the tradition of sibling love and vows in the family. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Greetings: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Sisters (View Pics).

Raina even uploaded a picture of the brother-sister pair celebrating the tradition by tying rakhi. Gracia, 5, could be seen tying the thread to her six-month-old brother Rio. “There is no bond like a sibling’s bond. This is been a really special Rakhi for us, especially Rio & Gracia as they celebrated their first rakshabandhan,” Raina wrote in a post on Twitter. “May god bless them with eternal togetherness & their never ending love for each other grow each day. #SiblingLove #HappyRakhi.”

Gracia and Rio Raina celebrate First Rakhi

There is no bond like a sibling’s bond. This is been a really special Rakhi for us, specially Rio & Gracia as they celebrated their first rakshabandhan. May god bless them with eternal togetherness & their never ending love for each other grow each day. #SiblingLove #HappyRakhi pic.twitter.com/NXbE9YoSlS — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 3, 2020

The 33-year-old posted an adorable picture of the brother-sister pair in which Gracia can be seen smiling in joy after she had tied the rakhi to her little brother. Suresh and Priyanka are also seen in the picture with Raina holding Rio while Priyanka is seen holding Gracia.

Suresh Raina Ties Rakhi to Sister Renu

Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion!🌼 I promise that I will forever be there for you ❤️. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love💛❤️🧿🤟 pic.twitter.com/y2TAqirBca — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 3, 2020

Earlier, Raina had also shared a picture of himself tying rakhi to his sister Renu. “Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion! I promise that I will forever be there for you. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love,” he captioned a picture of himself tying rakhi to Renu.

Raina, meanwhile, will be next seen in action at IPL 2020, which will be played in the UAE from September 19. Raina is the vice-captain of CSK and one their most important batsman. He will be vital as the men in yellow chase their fourth IPL trophy.

