Chennai, December 31: Authorities in Chennai have announced a comprehensive security and traffic plan for New Year’s Eve, deploying over 25,000 police personnel and ordering the closure of all major beaches. The measures, effective from the evening of December 31, 2025, are designed to manage large crowds and prevent accidents during the transition into 2026.

Massive Security Deployment

The Greater Chennai Police, in coordination with the Tambaram and Avadi City Police, have mobilized a significant force to maintain order. Approximately 19,000 officers will patrol Greater Chennai, while Tambaram and Avadi will each see about 3,000 personnel on duty. Supporting these officers are 1,500 Home Guards and specialized surveillance teams. Authorities are utilizing drone monitoring and an expanded CCTV network to oversee high-footfall areas and ensure a rapid response to any emergencies. New Year’s Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025 for NYE Wishes.

Beach Closures and Public Bans

As a primary safety precaution, all city beaches—including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, Neelangarai, and Kovalam—will remain closed to the public from Wednesday evening through the morning of January 1. This move aims to prevent the massive, often uncontrollable gatherings typically seen at the shoreline during midnight celebrations. Additionally, a strict ban on the bursting of firecrackers in public spaces and residential streets has been enforced. Residents planning private parties within apartment complexes have been directed to seek prior police clearance, particularly for the use of loudspeakers or public address systems.

Traffic Control and Drink-Driving Crackdown

To curb road accidents, police have established over 500 vehicle checkpoints across the metropolitan area. Greater Chennai alone will host 425 inspection sites, with a primary focus on identifying drunken drivers and those engaged in reckless or "stunt" riding. Establishments serving alcohol are under strict orders to verify the age of patrons to prevent underage drinking. Management at these venues has also been held responsible for the safety of female guests and ensuring that patrons do not drive while intoxicated. New Year's Eve 2025: Traffic Advisory for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Cities Issued in View of New Year 2026 Celebrations; Check Details.

Coastal and Medical Preparedness

Security has also been tightened along the coastline, with the Tamil Nadu Police coordinating closely with the Coast Guard and local lifeguards. Warning signage has been placed at key entry points to restricted areas.

To address potential health emergencies, ambulances and medical teams are being stationed at strategic "hotspots" throughout the city. Police officials have urged the public to cooperate with on-ground personnel to ensure that the year-end celebrations remain peaceful and orderly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Statesman News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

