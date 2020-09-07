Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in India lately. More than 42 lakh people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the nation with 71642 of them suffering death. With this, India have surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit COVID-19 nation after the United States of America (USA). These numbers would worry any Indian citizen, and Harbhajan Singh also belongs to that category. Reacting to the news which showcases the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in India, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner wrote: “Heading towards disaster..only God can help. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 83,883 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The legendary bowler is undoubtedly worried about the global pandemic as he continually has been urging his fans to take proper precautions and safety measures. He even pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, saying he wants to be with his family in these challenging times. Although he cited ‘personal reason’ for his decision, it was quite understood that the widely-spreading disease had motivated him to make the call. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the veteran off-spinner reacted to rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Harbhajan Singh to Skip Indian Premier League 13 Due to Personal Reasons.

View Post:

Heading towards disaster..only God can help. https://t.co/8sLptCnjf6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2020

Speaking of IPL 2020, the gala tournament will get underway on September 19 in UAE. The competition carries even more significance this time as it marks the return of many prominent players of the field after a long halt. However, MS Dhoni’s CSK have already faced two significant blows as apart from Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina has also pulled out of the tournament. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the three-time champions will plan their strategies.

