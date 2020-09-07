IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19 as BCCI recently announced the official schedule for the latest season. Several off-field issues such as the increase of coronavirus outbreak, finding new sponsors, raised doubts over the start of the competition but the cash-rich league is all set to begin in the United Arab Emirates later this month. This will be the second time the tournament will be played in the gulf country. IPL 2020: From Chris Gayle to MS Dhoni, A Look at Players With Most Man of the Match Awards in Indian Premier League.

IPL 2020 was initially planned to be played in March 2020 in India, but the competition was initially postponed due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The league was then shifted to UAE and is now ready to begin, but teams suffered huge blows before the competition’s start as several big-name players pulled out of the league due to various reasons. So we take a look at all the players who have decided to not play in IPL this seasons and their replacements. IPL 2020: From Come On Bulawa Aya Hai to India Ka Tyohaar, A Look at Five Best IPL Advertisements (Watch Videos).

Suresh Raina

The CSK vice-captain was one of the most high-profile departures from the Indian Premier League this season. The 33-year-old pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons however, CSK’s competition top-scorer has not closed the door on him returning to take part in the competition. Replacement: CSK have not yet named ant replacement for their vice-captain and might promote one of the fringe players to take his place.

Harbhajan Singh

The veteran spinner became the second CSK player to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. The 40-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the league and helped CSK to the 2018 title. His departure will surely affect the three-time champions. Replacement: The MS Dhoni-led side have not yet named any replacement for the spinner and the depth in the spin bowling attack might be one of the reasons. Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir will be looking to step up in the Indian’s absence.

Jason Roy

The English batsmen was bought by Delhi Capitals for his base price of 1.5 crore. But the explosive cricketer has pulled out of the competition after suffering an injury while training with England for their series against Pakistan. Replacement: Australian All-Rounder Daniel Sams has come in as the replacement for Jason Roy. This will be the 27-year-old’s first stint in IPL but has [played for the likes of Sydney Thunders and Sydney Sixers in BBL.

Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians’ and IPL’s most successful bowler decided to opt of Indian Premier League 2020 citing personal reasons. The 37-year-old rejoined as MI player in 2019 after serving a year in the franchises coaching staff. Replacement: Australian James Pattinson has been named as the Sri Lankan’s replacement by the record champions. This will also be the 30-year-old’s first stint in IPL but has played in Australia’s T20 league representing Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat.

Kane Richardson

The Australian was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 4 crore in the IPL Player Auction but has decided to pull out of the competition as he wanted to be with his wife during the birth of their first child. Replacement: Fellow Australian team-mate Adam Zampa has been named as his replacement by the Bangalore franchise. The 28-year-old had represented Rising Pune Supergiants during their two-year stint in IPL.

