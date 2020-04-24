Harbhajan Singh Says Younis Khan Made Him ‘Feel Like Crying’ When They Faced Each Other

Harbhajan Singh and Younis Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Harbhajan Singh, who made his international debut in 1998, has played against some of the greatest batsmen the game has to offer. From Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting to Younis Khan and Kumar Sangakara, the off-spinner has taken on some of the very best and have got the better of them on various occasions. But it not all easy as the bowler recently revealed the name of the batsman who used to make him ‘feel like crying’ every time the two faced each other. ‘Dreams Become Reality’: Harbhajan Singh Relives His First Test Wicket Against Australia in 1998.

In a recent live session with team India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, Harbhajan Singh named the five best batsmen who he have troubled him the most in a career spanning close to two decades. When asked the question, the Indian spinner picked Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Brian Lara, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. MS Dhoni Keen on Playing IPL but Don’t Think He Wants to Play for India Again, Says CSK Teammate Harbhajan Singh.

The Chennai Super Kings player further told that out of the Younis Khan was the one who troubled him the most in his career. ‘Younis Khan troubled me a lot,’ he said. When Rohit Sharma remembered the spinner of the Pakistan batsmen sweeping him repeatedly, Harbhajan said ‘Yes, all the time, he made me feel crying,’

Younis Khan was one of the best players to come from Pakistan and was one of the very first names on the team sheets. He had an average of 52.05 in Tests, scoring 10099 runs in 118 matches in the longest format.

The 39-year-old has represented India in all three formats of the game and was one of the go-to bowlers for the team. The off-spinner has taken 417 wickets in Test cricket and he has managed to dismiss 269 players in ODIs.